Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestant List With Names, Profiles, Photos

Akkineni Nagarjuna will soon be returning to host the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The show has been in the news for quite sometime time. The contestants' names for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 have been doing the rounds for a while now. By this time, most of the viewers may have already heard the names of probable contestants who are being considered for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

A few confirmed contestants are new faces to the audience. We got some dope about the confirmed contestants and thought we must share it with our readers. Here you go, list of confirmed contestants for the upcoming new season of Bigg Boss Telugu

Navya Swamy: It Isn't hard to recall Navya Swamy. Yes, she is none other than Naa Peru Meenakshi star. Apart from Naa Peru Meenakshi, Navya Swaya has also appeared in a bunch of other TV serials which are telecasted on Zee Telugu, Gemini, and Maa TV,

Anchor Varshini: Most of the audience address her as anchor Varshini. But, her real name is Varshini Sounderajan. She became a household name through the popular reality talk show Jabaradasth. She also made her acting debut with Chandamama Kathalu and the film did decent business at the box office.

Anchor Ravi: He is the only popular celebrity in the list of confirmed contestants who would take part in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. He has been in the hosting profession for the past few years. Ravi also acted in a few Telugu movies.

Shanmukh Jaswanth: He is aspiring hard to become a star in the industry. Finally, his constant hard work paid off, thanks to the web series 'Software Developer'. He rose to fame with the popular series 'Software Developer'. Then on, people recognize him with his character name Mr Shannu in 'Software Developer'.

Anee Master: Anee Master is a Choreographer as well as a famous Dancer, who made her debut in the Film “Shankardada MBBS” which was released in 2014. She has worked in romantic Tollywood Movies too. She has also performed some stage shows.

RJ Kajal: RJ Kajal is an Ex RJ from Red FM 93.5, Anchor at ETV Plus. She also does dubbing for films.

Lobo: He is also one of the most successful anchors on television. He started his career in Star Maa with a show named 'Hyderabad Express'. After a long gap, most of the people are hearing his name. Yes, he is entering Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

