Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestant Gives Befitting Reply To Karthika Deepam Actress

Telugu TV reality show Bigg Boss is synonymous with fights and dramas. The show gets boring for the viewers after a point if it is bland. The master for all the fights is none other than the Bigg Boss who commands the show through his voice.

He monitors all the contestants with his voice. Bigg Boss also assigns a bunch of tasks to the contestants in the house. In Nagarjuna's absence, contestants are guided by the Bigg Boss voice.

In a recent episode, Bigg Boss asked all the 19 contestants in the house to select the worst and best performer of the week. Transgender Priyanka Singh chose Uma Devi as the worst performer of the week. Priyanka also cited that she didn't like the way Uma Devi was talking to others or her behavior in the house for that matter.

When Uma Devi was trying to explain why she was behaving in a certain way in the house, Priyanka Singh was seen saying 'Shut Up' to Karthika Deepam actress in the house. So, Priyanka took the chance to dominate Umadevi in the house.

Netizens who watched this exchange of words between the two contestants on Bigg Boss Telugu 5 episode can't stop talking about it on social media.