Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestant Buttering Host Nagarjuna to Win Brownie Points Even Before Entering House?

Star Maa's much awaited reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 launch episode is merely days away from going live. The show will start airing on Star Maa from September 5. It is known that the show will be hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna.

However, there is still a lot of speculation over the names of contestants who would be part of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. A few celebrities like Maanas, Ravi, Lobo, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Priya, Anee Master, Natraj Master, and others are confirmed contestants who are set to appear in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

Looks like one contestant has started making impressive moves to butter Bigg Boss Telugu host Akkineni Nagarjuna even before the launch of the show. Are you wondering, who is this contestant? Well, he is none other than Maanas Nagulapalli who rose to fame with the popular serial Koilamma. Recently, Maanas wished Nagarjuna by sharing the first look of the latter's upcoming film ‘Ghost’ on social media.

We crossed check Maanas Instagram profile and this is the first time Maanas is seen wishing him. Speculations are doing the rounds that Maanas has begun doing some PR before entering the Bigg Boss house. So Maanas could be trying to impress Nagarjuna even before the launch of the house. A section of the audience are saying that Maanas wished him because he is entering Bigg Boss Telugu and he wants to gain some brownie points from the BB host.

Why did Maanas share Nagarjuna’s Ghost poster all of sudden before entering Bigg Boss Telugu house has sparked a lot of discussion on social media. Let's see if Maanas strategy works.