BBK8: Double Elimination List For Next Three Weeks, Bigg Boss Viewers

Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 has become the talk of the town. The popular reality show is being hosted by Kichcha Sudeep. Last week, during the opening day of Bigg Boss Kannada's second innings, Sudeep has mentioned that only 28 days are left for the show to be wrapped up as well as the contestants to prove themselves.

But, there are 12 contestants in the house. Last week, there was no elimination, the same contestants have been nominated for this week’s eviction. Looks like the show makers could be planning double elimination from this week onwards. If you are wondering whether your favorite contestant is on the list or not... then we have information for you! News is that Priyanka Chakravarthy might get eliminated this week, which is the 12th week since season 8 has begun.

Raghu and Shamanth will get eliminated next week which is the 13th week. Nidhi and Sabha will get evicted in the last week of the show, which is the 14th week. The rest of the six contestants Divya Uruduga, Aravind KP, Manju Pavagada, Vaishnavi Gowda, Prashanth and Divya Suresh will be the top finalists in the grand finale. We don’t know whether these contestants will get evicted as we mentioned in the order, they may get evicted soon or later, but these contestants may not be in the top five as per the Bigg Boss viewers on social media.

