Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Confirmed Contestants List Is Out

Akkineni Nagarjuna is hitting the headlines for all the right reasons. If you are thinking that Nagarjuna is making the news for his movies, then, you are mistaken. Nagarjuna is gearing up to return to the small screen as a host with the popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu. Yes, the new season promo is expected to be out by next week.

Are you a huge fan of Bigg Boss Telugu? Are you looking for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants list and curious to know the names of celebrities? Are you eagerly waiting to know who are the contestants who will make you laugh and cry in Bigg Boss Season 5? If yes, then you are on the right page, as I'm going to reveal the names of contestants, who are going to take part in the show this season.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants Final List | All Confirmed Contestants Of Bigg Boss Season 5 | BBTelugu5 Expected List

Navya Swamy

Nikhil

Priyanka

Lobo

Pratyusha

RJ Kajal

Varshini

Priya Raman

Artist Priya

Siri Hanmanth

Anne Master

VJ Sunny

Shanmukh

Jaswanth Padala

The above-mentioned names are the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The promo of the new season is expected to be out on August 15, 2021. The show is likely to be launched on September 5, 2021. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 updates.