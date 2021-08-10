Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Confirmed Contestant Lahari Srihari Pics

Bigg Boss Telugu, a show that needs no introduction, right! Not only fans of Bigg Boss are eagerly waiting for the show but others are also waiting for the controversial show. Most of the netizens are guessing the contestants who are going to participate in the show. We have seen numerous lists of confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 on social media. However, we will be coming to know about the contestants on the premiere show. According to the reports, Tollywood hero, Nagarjuna is going to host the show. Rumours are doing the rounds that he has already completed the shooting of the promo.

Now, coming to the contestants of the show, it is said that Zombie Reddy's heroine, Lahari Srihari is going to enter the Bigg Boss house. One more piece of news that is doing all the rounds is that Lahari Srihari is the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. However, these are all predictions, once the show starts, we will come to know the facts.

Reports claim that Esha Chawla, Anchor Shiva, Anchor Ravi, Singer Mangli, Anchor Varshini, Lobo, Surekha Vani, RJ Kajal, Jaswant Shanmukh are likely to step in Bigg Boss House.

Here are some of the gorgeous pics of Lahari Srihari.