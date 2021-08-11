Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Confirmed Contestant Swetha Varma Pics

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is going to start very soon on Star MAA. Not only youngsters but also others go gaga over the show. Irrespective of language, the Bigg Boss show will be watched by many viewers. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is likely to start in the month of September. The makers of the show are putting their best efforts to finalise the contestants of the show. We all know that popular faces from YouTube, Instagram, serials would step into the Bigg Boss house. Celebs who get an opportunity to enter the Bigg Boss house will not leave it because they will earn a huge fan following if they perform well. According to the reports, Swetha Varma is likely to enter the Bigg Boss house. Here are some of the pics of Swetha Varma.