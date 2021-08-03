Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Completes Promo Shoot With Host Akkineni Nagarjuna

The Bigg Boss Telugu makers recently released the logo for the upcoming season (BBT5), which has created a buzz among show addicts. The music accompanying the launch logo is definitely intriguing. Though many contestants’ names are doing the rounds on social media, we have to wait till the show starts on ‘Star Maa’ to know who all are actually entering the show.

Talking about the host of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, it is being said that Rana Daggubati will be the new host. However, as per sources, Rana Daggubati rejected the offer and the makers again chose Nagarjuna Akkineni for the new season too. Of course, wouldn't you agree if we said that there is no better Tollywood celebrity than Akkineni Nagarjuna to host the popular Telugu TV reality show?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Contestants First List Out!

Akkineni Nagarjuna, who hosted Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 and 4, will now continue as the host for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 too. Latest updates about the show suggest that the makers have started shooting the new promos for the upcoming season.

Check out Nagarjuna’s new look for the promo of Bigg Boss Season 5:

Bigg Boss Telugu has generated mindblowing TRPs ever since the first season aired on Star Maa. The show will simultaneously streams on Disney+Hotstar. According to sources, the fifth season of the controversial show will start streaming from September 5.

Do follow Sakshi Post for more interesting updates about Bigg Boss Telugu 5.