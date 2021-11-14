Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Check Out Why RJ Kajal Did Not Red Card

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has completed its tenth week and entering the eleventh week. Anyway, rumours are doing around that Jessie got a red card this week. As we all know that Jessie is out of the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 due to a health issue. But the audience expected that Jessie might re-enter the house at the weekend. According to the voting results, RJ Kajal is in the danger zone. However, as expected Jessie overtook RJ Kajal’s elimination. By this, there is talk on social media that Star Maa is saving RJ Kajal for TRP ratings. Earlier in the ninth-week elimination Vishwa got evicted from the house in place of RJ Kajal.

The reason why Bigg Boss makers are not eliminating RJ Kajal might be of her controversial fights with other contestants. Anee Master tagged RJ Kajal as Nagini, a section of the audience also agree with it. Anyway in Bigg Boss House, these kind of fights are common but these fights make the show more interesting. When it comes to unfair elimination in the show, it’s common. But one thing is for sure that RJ Kajal is the luckiest contestant in season 5 who is got saved twice from elimination.