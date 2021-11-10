Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Check Out Positions Of Contestants In Week 10

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has entered its tenth week. The show is breaking Star Maa TRP records. In the ninth week of elimination, Vishwa got eliminated. There are ten more contestants left in the glass house and they are going all out to survive in the house. The equations between contestants in the Bigg Boss Telugu house are changing with each passing day. Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Siri, Priyanka, Kajal, Anee Master, Manaas, Sunny, Sreerama Chandra, and Jaswanth are the remaining contestants in the house.

The contestants who have been nominated for this week's elimination are Sunny, Maanas, Ravi, Kajal, and Siri. According to voting results, Kajal has the least votes. Interestingly, in last week's voting poll too, Kajal had secured the least votes, but Star Maa saved her. Anyway, the positions of the contestants changed in the tenth week.

