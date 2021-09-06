Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Check Out First Week Nominated Contestants List

Bigg Boss Telugu has made a grand comeback with the season 5. In the pilot episode aired on Star Maa last night, the show host, Akkineni Nagarjuna introduced the new contestants to the audience and the house. Nagarjuna said that the hawk eyes of more than 76 cameras will be observing the contestants and it is hard for them to escape the eyes. He later locked the contestants in the house and asked the Bigg Boss to keep an eye on them.

Coming to the contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5—Anchor Ravi, Shwetha Varma, Maanas, RJ Kajal, Siri Hanumanth, VJ Sunny, Lahari Shari, Lobo, Jaswanth Padal, Vishwa, Natraj Master, Anee Master, Sree Ram Chandra, Priya, Priyanka Singh, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Hamida, Sarayu, Uma Devi have become part of the popular Telugu reality show.

As we promised, we are now here to reveal the nominated contestants for the first week of elimination. The list as per industry sources include Anchor Ravi, Sarayu Suman, RJ Kajal, Hamida, Maanas, Jaswanth Padala. It is reported that Ravi and Kajal will be saved from nominations as they have a huge fan base.

After watching the first episode, fans expect the contestants to open up more. The remaining nominated contestants have to mingle with the housemates to score more votes from the audience. However, we have to watch the episode and wait till the weekend to see who will Bigg Boss lovers vote for and which contestant will be eliminated in the first week.