Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Captaincy Task To Steal Pillows: Check Winner

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 contestants are on fire after the nomination process. In the latest promo released by the makers of the show, all the contestants are trying to sort out their problems which they created during the time of nominations. The nominated contestants in the second week include Natraj Master, Anne Master, RJ Kajal, Uma Devi, Priyanka Singh, Lobo and Priya.

Contestants are making sure they will never fail to entertain the Bigg Boss audience when it comes to performing tasks. According to information from our sources, the BB5 Telugu contestants are going to play the captaincy task today. As we already mentioned, housemates' task would be to steal the pillows.

Are you excited to know how is the game decided by the Bigg Boss. Then you are on the right page. We are here to explain the game plan hours before the show. All the housemates are going to split into two groups. They got divided before the nominations into Team Eagle and Team Wolf. Then these two teams will have to steal the other team’s pillow.

The team which possesses more pillows when the end buzzer goes off will be the winning team of the captaincy task and the member of that team will get qualified to become the captain. Industry sources say that Team Eagle will be winning the task. Let’s wait and watch the Bigg Boss 5 Telugu episode tonight to know who won the task.