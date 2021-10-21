Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Arjun Reddy Actress Re-Entry Confirmed, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is not so entertaining, but the audience is able to watch due to the contestants' performance in the house. Viewers feel that the current season contestants are playing a safe game in the house. So far, Bigg Boss has eliminated glamorous contestants from the house.

If you recall—Lahari, Hamida or Swetha Varma were the prettiest contestants in the house who were brought in to up the glamour quotient in the house. So when they were eliminated, it came as a huge shock to the Bigg Boss viewers. It's been close to two months, there's no wild card entry in the house.

Now, there is a strong buzz doing the rounds that Lahari Shari of Arjun Reddy fame is likely to make a re-entry into the house. Lahari's re-entry in the house would take place by next weekend. This piece of news hasn't yet been confirmed yet from the makers' end.

