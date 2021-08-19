Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Arjun Reddy Actress Entry Confirmed, Details Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is undoubtedly the hottest topic on social media. Not only Bigg Boss fans but also others are eagerly waiting for the controversial show to start. While most of the netizens are guessing the contestants of this popular Telugu reality show, here we are to inform you of the most probable contestant to enter the house.

According to the industry reports, Arjun Reddy Actress, Zombie Reddy heroine Lahari Shari is going to enter the Bigg Boss house. Lahari Shari has been a known TV presenter and host for various political debates and talk shows. She has proved herself to be a lady who is a beauty with a brain.

She made her acting debut in the love drama Arjun Reddy (2017) as an innocent nurse who stays with the frustrated doctor became an instant hit with the audience and bagged a chance in Zombie Reddy. There is also another buzz that she is the highest-paid celebrity coming into the Bigg Boss House. Well, we have to wait till the official announcement is made by the makers of the show.

Apart from Lahari Shari, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Anchor Varshini, DJ Lobo, Surekha Vani, Artist Priya, singer Revanth, Siri Hanumanth, VJ sunny, Sarayu suman and others are some of the names of the probable contestants doing rounds on the internet.