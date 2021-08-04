After a long wait, Bigg Boss Telugu is back with season 5. It has been making headlines since Star Maa unveiled the promo on the internet. It seems that Akkineni Nagarjuna has also completed the shooting of the promo. Anyway, there is speculation that the show might start on September 5th and the list of the contestants is also out. However, we should wait for an official announcement from the maker.

Esha Chawala, Anchor Varshini, Anchor Ravi, Anchor Shiva, Lobo, Artist Surekhavani, RJ Kajal, Actor Navya Swamy, and few other names are trending on social that they are going to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 glasshouse. Now there is a buzz going around that Anchor Ravi rejected the offer from Telugu Bigg Boss. It says that Telugu Bigg Boss makers had offered him big remuneration but he rejected it because he is busy with his schedule. Earlier in season 4, there was a rumour that Ravi was going to be part of Telugu Bigg Boss. But he mentioned in an interview that he was not interested in being part of Bigg Boss Telugu.