Bigg Boss Telugu 5: From Anchor Ravi To Jabardasth Varshini; Full List of Probable Contestants in Nagarjuna Show

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has become the hottest topic on social media. The preparations for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 are on in full swing. Last week, the show organizers treated the audience by unleashing the promo of the upcoming season. In the promo, Nagarjuna is seen saying that 'Finally, the time has come to bid goodbye to boredom'.



The promo isn't so impressive but viewers are pretty excited to know who are the celebrities that will take part in the show. The names of several celebrities from the world of tv, cinema and social media have been making the rounds as contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Ever since the makers released the logo, TV viewers are all getting curious.

A few of these celebrities have denied their participation, the other few have chosen to remain mum.

Here's the Full List Of Probable Contestants who will take part in Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Anchor Ravi

Jashwanth

Hey Siri

Shanmukh Jaswanth

Swetha Varma

Lahari Sri

Anee Master

VJ Sunny

Priyanka Singh

RJ Kajal

Lobo

Priya

Manas

Uma Devi

Nikhil

Back Up Contestants List

Varshini

Poonam Bajwa

Vishwa

Aata Sandeep &Wife

Sarayu

Nataraj Master

Priyanka Raman