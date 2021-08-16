Bigg Boss Telugu 5: From Anchor Ravi To Jabardasth Varshini; Full List of Probable Contestants in Nagarjuna Show
Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has become the hottest topic on social media. The preparations for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 are on in full swing. Last week, the show organizers treated the audience by unleashing the promo of the upcoming season. In the promo, Nagarjuna is seen saying that 'Finally, the time has come to bid goodbye to boredom'.
The promo isn't so impressive but viewers are pretty excited to know who are the celebrities that will take part in the show. The names of several celebrities from the world of tv, cinema and social media have been making the rounds as contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Ever since the makers released the logo, TV viewers are all getting curious.
A few of these celebrities have denied their participation, the other few have chosen to remain mum.
Here's the Full List Of Probable Contestants who will take part in Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 5
Anchor Ravi
Jashwanth
Hey Siri
Shanmukh Jaswanth
Swetha Varma
Lahari Sri
Anee Master
VJ Sunny
Priyanka Singh
RJ Kajal
Lobo
Priya
Manas
Uma Devi
Nikhil
Back Up Contestants List
Varshini
Poonam Bajwa
Vishwa
Aata Sandeep &Wife
Sarayu
Nataraj Master
Priyanka Raman