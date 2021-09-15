Bigg Boss Telugu 5: 2 Big Names To Make Wild Card Entry

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is fetching decent TRP ratings.

Latest news we hear is thar the makers are planning to bring in two popular stars under wild card entry to the house.

If reports are to be believed, two popular stars from the small screen are entering Bigg Boss Telugu house.

According to our sources, Navya Swamy and Anchor Varsha are going to be wild card entrants to the house in a couple of days from now.

These Contestants are said to be in quarantine right now, as per sources. It remains to be seen how far this will come true.

