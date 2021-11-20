Bigg Boss Telugu 5 11th Week Voting Creates Record, Check Who's In Top Position

Finally, the much-awaited weekend has arrived for Bigg Boss Telugu viewers. Most of the viewers are eagerly waiting to know to who Nagarjuna is going to school over their behavior. As far as we know, Nagarjuna is likely to lecture RJ Kajal, Shanmukh and Siri as they are not doing their best in the game.

Even the show is inching towards the grand finale. And Netizens say that Kajal, Shanmukh and Siri are playing a safe game. The buzz on social media suggests that Bigg Boss Telugu 5 11th week voting has created a record.

Yes, what you read is right. If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss Telugu 11th week is said to have received five crores votes from fans and followers. As usual, Shanmukh is leading with a majority of votes followed by VJ Sunny.

The remaining contestants like Ravi, Sreerama Chandra, Maanas, RJ Kajal, Anee Master among others have received decent votes for their performance.

The voting has created a record in the 11th week of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. If you are waiting for this week's elimination prediction, it is likely that either Anee Master or Priyanka Singh will get eliminated in tomorrow's episode. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.