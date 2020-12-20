Bigg Boss 4 Telugu finals is here and one contestant from the house will be chosen as the winner. He will walk away with a whopping 50 lakhs (before TDS). The makers have set the stage for the grand finale at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad which houses the Bigg Boss Telugu sets.

Popular actor Abhijeet is Bigg Boss Telugu 4 winner. The show is all set to conclude with Chiranjeevi presenting him the trophy along with a cheque of Rs 50 lakh. Akhil Sarthak is the first runner-up of the show. Abhijeet was one contestant who played to win. He was even schooled by Nagarjuna for being aggressive during the tasks and was asked to control his temper. The winner of this season was revealed or rather leaked hours before the show, thanks to many Bigg Boss Trolls pages and social media buzz the Telugu audience were hooked to on Sunday.