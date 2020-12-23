Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Total Cost: Expenditure On Contestants, Host Nagarjuna Remuneration, Prize Money

People across the country love watching Bigg Boss and this is the reason why the controversial show is being made in so many different languages apart from Telugu. As per the format of the show, a few known faces enter the BB house and live there for three or more months without any connection to the outside world. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was won by Actor Abhijeet who rose to fame with the movie ‘Life Is Beautiful’. On the other hand, speculations are doing for the new season which is likely to start in June 2021. It is being said that Bigg Boss makers are currently busy approaching celebs for the new season. Do you know how much Bigg Boss makers have spent on Bigg Boss grand finale episode? If reports are to go anything by, Bigg Boss is believed to have spent Rs 3.5 cr approximately on the grand finale including all expenses.

They also invited few celebs to eliminate contestants before the finale and makers have taken enough precautions for the guests as they don't want anyone to get infected with a deadly virus and they have shot the grand finale episode for two days to avoid last-minute hassle things.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was launched with 16 contestants on September 6. It premiered with Surya Kiran, Monal Gajjar, Abijeet Duddala, Lasya Manjunath, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva as contestants.After a tough fight, Akhil Sarthak, Dethadi Harika, Abijeet Duddala, Ariyana Glory and Syed Sohel Ryan became the finalist. Winning the show, Abijeet took the trophy home along with a cash prize.