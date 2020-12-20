Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Finals Recorded, Not Live Telecast: Here's Proof

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale is underway and even before the winner of this season was announced on TV, the name of BBTelugu 4 Winner was leaked on social media.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is the chief guest at the event and people in thousands have thronged the Bigg Boss sets venue at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Bigg Boss show buffs had been keenly awaiting the final episode since last three months to see which contestant will win the title.

Contestants battled it out staying inside the house for over 100 days.

Now, Abhijeet has been declared as the winner of Bigg Boss although it is yet to be officially announced on air. The channel on which Bigg Boss Telugu is being aired had stated yesterday that there will be a live telecast. However, those watching Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Grand Finale are arguing that there is no truth to their words.

Social media has been flooded with messages saying they are able to hear recorded conversation and that there is no lip sync in the programme. They say that the Telugu Bigg Boss 4 Finals is not a live telecast. Have a look at the tweets doing the rounds on social media...