Bigg Boss Telugu 16 Nominated Contestants List In 11th Week

A lot is happening in Bigg Boss 16. Last night, the nomination task has taken place in the house, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta have been nominated for elimination from the house this week.

It remains to be seen which contestants are going to get saved by their fans and the show buffs.

We are also curious to know which contestant will be shown the exit door.

Last week, Tina was eliminated from the show but she got another chance from Bigg Boss to continue the game in the house.