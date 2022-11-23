Bigg Boss Telugu 12th Week Voting Results

The current season of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is garnering good responses from show buffs. Currently, the family episode is being aired this week. There will be no changes in nominations or elimination in the house because of the family episode.

Shrihan, Sri Satya, Rohit, Inaya, Faima, Adi Reddy and Raj have been nominated for 12th-week elimination. If reports are to be believed, Sri Satya, Faima, Rohit, and Raj are said to be in a danger zone this week.

All danger zone contestants are strong players in the house. Anyone else's elimination would be a huge shock to the show buffs. Either Rohit or Raj has a chance to face the axe this weekend.

