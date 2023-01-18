Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Winner Vikraman Trending on Twitter

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 is one of the most-watched shows on the small screen. All Bigg Boss viewers are going to miss the show from next week onwards.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 will be held on January 22, 2023.

There is no need to tell about Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestant Vikraman. He is one of the most popular and strong contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

His fans are rooting for him on social media. That's not all, Vikraman fans also urging everyone to vote for him on social media.

Vikraman has been trending on social media as his fans have been declared him the winner of the show.

Vikraman winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is trending on Twitter. Will Vikraman is really going to lift the trophy of Bigg Boss Tamil 6 or not is yet to be seen.