Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6: Shivin Is Most Cornered Contestants of BBT6?

Oct 17, 2022, 23:16 IST
Shivin Ganesan - Sakshi Post

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 is in the second week. Here is the list of contestants who have stepped into the house - Myna Nandhini, Robert Master, Dinesh Kanagaratnam (ADK), Shivin Ganeshan, Queency Stanly,Ayesha, Manikanta Rajesh, Sheriina, Shanti, GP Muthu, VJ Maheshwari, Asal Kolaar, Rachita Mahalakshmi, Janany, Amuthavanan, Azeem, Ram Ramasamy, Kathiravan are the contestants who have stepped into the house.

According to the netizens, Shivin Ganesan is the most cornered contestants of BBT6. The hashtag #Shivin is trending on Twitter. See the tweets from Twitter.

Shivin Ganesan is a trans-woman who moved to Singapore to pursue her career and later returned to India. She loves to participate in arts.


