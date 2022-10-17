Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6: Shivin Is Most Cornered Contestants of BBT6?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 is in the second week. Here is the list of contestants who have stepped into the house - Myna Nandhini, Robert Master, Dinesh Kanagaratnam (ADK), Shivin Ganeshan, Queency Stanly,Ayesha, Manikanta Rajesh, Sheriina, Shanti, GP Muthu, VJ Maheshwari, Asal Kolaar, Rachita Mahalakshmi, Janany, Amuthavanan, Azeem, Ram Ramasamy, Kathiravan are the contestants who have stepped into the house.

According to the netizens, Shivin Ganesan is the most cornered contestants of BBT6. The hashtag #Shivin is trending on Twitter. See the tweets from Twitter.

So my FIRST Vote of #BiggBossTamil6 goes to #Shivin. And I have always voted for the single person from start to the end so far until and unless they get evicted mid season. Hopefully #ShivinGanesan is here to stay! Wish they had the option of casting more than one vote though. pic.twitter.com/kaD2d2n3vc — Shans (@ShiningShans) October 17, 2022

Real good move by #BiggBossTamil6 that we can vote only one.

People will just vote to save their favs and not to eliminate other contestants.

This will show the true fan base and will provide equal opportunity to all.

Today for #Shivin 💛 pic.twitter.com/vTtRusIDEG — Dharshni (@itzme_dharshni) October 17, 2022

#biggbosstamil6 I will vote for #Shivin this week The reasons she gave for #ADK & #Janany was 100% perfect This is exactly how you should play this game#Shivin is here in #BiggBossTamil to stay longer — I'm Bigg Boss (@Rock96514812) October 17, 2022

Shivin Ganesan is a trans-woman who moved to Singapore to pursue her career and later returned to India. She loves to participate in arts.