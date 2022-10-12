Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6: Netizens In Love With Ayesha's Attitude

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6: Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 was launched on 9th October 2022 on Star Vijay along with a 24/7 Live stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Kamal Haasan is the host of the season.

The contestants of the house are putting their best to create their mark. Ayesha is one of the contestants who entered the house. Everyone is loving the attitude of Ayesha and the hashtag Ayesha is trending on Twitter. Most of the netizens are extending their support for Ayesha.

One of the netizens took to her Twitter and wrote, "If there’s a contestant who I have misjudged or underestimated the most, i think it’s definitely #Ayesha ! Never would’ve thought that this girl was actually full of clarity in her speech AND action."

Here are some tweets from Twitter.

#Ayesha good job in leaving the spot when two are discussing. No mundri kottai thanam and respecting other boundaries #BiggBossTamil6 — bbtamil 007 (@Bbtamil007) October 11, 2022

Ayesha 😔

Every normal girl should react this way only

This is not over reacting or sympathy #Ayesha#BiggBossTamil6 https://t.co/esPtULt73J — General viewer (@Sangeet91928178) October 12, 2022