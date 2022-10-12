Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6: Netizens In Love With Ayesha's Attitude
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6: Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 was launched on 9th October 2022 on Star Vijay along with a 24/7 Live stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Kamal Haasan is the host of the season.
The contestants of the house are putting their best to create their mark. Ayesha is one of the contestants who entered the house. Everyone is loving the attitude of Ayesha and the hashtag Ayesha is trending on Twitter. Most of the netizens are extending their support for Ayesha.
One of the netizens took to her Twitter and wrote, "If there’s a contestant who I have misjudged or underestimated the most, i think it’s definitely #Ayesha ! Never would’ve thought that this girl was actually full of clarity in her speech AND action."
Here are some tweets from Twitter.
You are very precious so please takecare yourself babe! 😘 #Ayesha #BiggBossTamil6 #BiggBoss #bigboss6tamil pic.twitter.com/H3CslPzmCK
— 𝐇𝐚 𝐧 𝐚𝐚 𝐡 ˚¸ ✦💜🌈 (@hxnaa_h) October 12, 2022
#Ayesha good job in leaving the spot when two are discussing. No mundri kottai thanam and respecting other boundaries #BiggBossTamil6
— bbtamil 007 (@Bbtamil007) October 11, 2022
Ayesha 😔
Every normal girl should react this way only
This is not over reacting or sympathy #Ayesha#BiggBossTamil6 https://t.co/esPtULt73J
— General viewer (@Sangeet91928178) October 12, 2022
#Ayesha & #Rachitha upping their game..#Maheswari & #Shivin already started..
Girls are looking promising this time(game wise)
Like season 2 Balaji #GPMuthu with girls finalists nu nenaikaren 😆😆😆#BiggBossTamil6
— Krithiga (@Krithiga_Selva) October 11, 2022
#Janany - criminal mind; Better #Ayesha stay away from Janany… I could totally understand you … just that evil clever Janany trying to pull you down… #BiggBossTamil6 https://t.co/AZzBQlZfhh
— Elen dan (@Elendan8) October 11, 2022
Rowdy baby 💥#Ayesha clarification
Utcha vandha adikkanum😅#BiggBossTamil6 pic.twitter.com/pYK8XBrlib
— 𝓢𝓪𝓻𝓪𝓿𝓪𝓷𝓪𝓷 (@snantwitz) October 11, 2022