Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6: Netizens In Love With Ayesha's Attitude

Oct 12, 2022, 13:44 IST
Ayesha - Sakshi Post

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6: Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 was launched on 9th October 2022 on Star Vijay along with a 24/7 Live stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Kamal Haasan is the host of the season. 

The contestants of the house are putting their best to create their mark. Ayesha is one of the contestants who entered the house. Everyone is loving the attitude of Ayesha and the hashtag Ayesha is trending on Twitter. Most of the netizens are extending their support for Ayesha. 

One of the netizens took to her Twitter and wrote, "If there’s a contestant who I have misjudged or underestimated the most, i think it’s definitely #Ayesha ! Never would’ve thought that this girl was actually full of clarity in her speech AND action."

Here are some tweets from Twitter.


Read More:

Tags: 
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6
Bigg Boss Tamil
Advertisement
Back to Top