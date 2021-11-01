Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5: Nominated Contestants List This Week

Bigg Boss Tamil contestants are ready to witness the Monday nominations and the show makers have already released two promos from today's episode. In the promo, Priyanka is seen explaining the task to the housemates. While Bigg Boss asks to choose one participant to play the task, Niroop chooses Akshara, and she refuses to play with him.

As per the latest buzz, Thamarai Selvi, Pavni Reddy, Suruthi, Varun, Priyanka Deshpande, Niroop, Imman Annachi, and Akshara have been nominated for elimination from the Bigg Boss Tamil house in the fifth week.

After watching eight-strong contestants nominated for eviction, Bigg Boss viewers feel that there would be no eliminations this week because the housemates would be celebrating Diwali and also host Kamal Haasan's birthday. However, if there is elimination, contestants like Thamarai Selvi, Suruthi, Imman Annachi, and Akshara are in the danger zone because they all received fewer votes in the nominations the previous week.

As there is no official confirmation from the Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 show makers about eviction, we have to wait till the weekend episode to know about eliminations.