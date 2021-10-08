Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 First Week Elimination Prediction

Actor Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 is getting better and better by the day. The show went on air on Gandhi Jayanthi—October 2, 2021.

Show buffs are eagerly waiting to see who will be the first contestant to get eliminated in the fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu. Namita, Nadia, Chinna Ponnu and Akshara are the nominated contestants in the first week.

Yes, these four contestants have been nominated for the first week elimination. The buzz on social media suggests that Abhishek is likely to get eliminated from the house.

There's a chance for Abhishek to get eliminated in the first-week's elimination, going by the buzz. Let's wait and watch whether Abhishek will really get evicted from the show or not.

