Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Voting Trends In 12th Week

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is grabbing the headlines for various reasons. The show organizers and the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to impress the viewers with their fights inside the house.

Azeem, Rachitha, ADK, Janany, Manikandan, and Vikraman have been for eviction this week.

According to reports, Azeem, Vikraman, Janany, Rachitha are in the safe zone from this week's eviction, ADK and Manikandan are in the danger zone with the least votes in the bottom list. Rumors are doing the rounds that ADK has been eliminated from the show.

But, we all will get to know in Sunday's episode who is really going to get evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 6. Who do you think will get eliminated this weekend? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

