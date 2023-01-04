Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Voting Results Of 13th Week

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 6 has been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens. The show has reached its final stage. Each and every contestant is giving stiff competition to the rest of them in working towards hugging the trophy.

For those who joined the party late, Vikraman, ADK, Kathiravan, Myna, Shivin, Rachitha and Amudhavanan are nominated for elimination this week. According to reports, Rachitha and Amudhavana are at the bottom list with the least votes.

Either Rachitha or Amudhavana is expected to get eliminated from the house this weekend. Who do you think will get evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 6? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.