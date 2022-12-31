Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Unexpected Elimination

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 has been hitting the headlines since the show went on air. We are all set to witness the 12th-week elimination in Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

On one hand, people are eagerly waiting with bated breath to know who would get eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 6. If you are also waiting for an elimination update, then, here we go.



According to sources, Manikanta Rajesh has been eliminated from the show. Kamal Haasan is going to evict Manikanta Rajesh in Sunday's episode.

However, Rajesh's elimination has not been confirmed yet. Keep watching this space for more updates. Let's wait and watch.