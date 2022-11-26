Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Kamal Haasan Evicts Robert From House

Bigg Boss 6 Tamil is getting very entertaining these days what with a lot of drama by contestants like Queency, Janany and Dhana.

BB 6 Tamil viewers are super happy with Vijay TV with the format of the game and host Kamal Haasan for the way he handles contestants during the game.

Now, we have reached a day that all Bigg Boss viewers wait for—Yes, elimination time. As per instagram pages and voting trends, BB Tamil 6 host Kamal Haasan has reportedly evicted Robert Master. You read that right, Robert Master has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 6 Tamil, if the buzz doing the rounds is anything to go by.

We will get a confirmation on this soon. So stay tuned to Sakshi Post.

My dear readers, which Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestant do you think deserves to get eliminated from house this week? Let us know in the comments.