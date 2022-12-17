Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Kamal Haasan Evicts ADK From House

The sixth edition of Bigg Boss Tamil is all set to witness the 11th week elimination in the house. GP Muthu, Ayesha and the other eight contestants are already out of the house.

The nominated contestants for the 12th-week eviction are Azeem, Rachitha, Janany, Manikandan and Vikraman. The buzz on social media doing rounds is that ADK is said to have been eliminated from the show.

ADK's elimination will be telecasted in Sunday's episode. However, an official confirmation about ADK's elimination can be expected in the weekend episode. Watch this space for all Bigg Boss Tamil updates.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Voting Trends In 12th Week

