Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale Chief Guest

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 is nearing its completion. The season's grand finale will be held in a couple of days from now.

The show organizers are yet to announce the final date.

Rumors are doing the rounds that Thala Ajith is likely to grace the finale episode as the chief guest.

He is going to be the chief guest for the finale episode to promote his upcoming film Thunivu, which is titled Tegimpu in Telugu.

The film is due to be released in theatres on January 11, 2023.

There is a possibility for Ajith to grace the show but nothing is officially confirmed yet. If not Ajith, who would come as the chief guest for Bigg Boss Tamil 6 finale episode?

