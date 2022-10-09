Bigg Boss Tamil 6: GP Muthu Enters First Into House, See Kamal Haasan's Reaction

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 has started today. South Indian actor Kamal Haasan returned to the show as the host and he is going to entertain the audiences for the next 14 weeks. The show airs on Vijay Television and Disney+ Hotstar from 6 pm onwards on October 9'. The weekly episodes will be telecast from 9.30 pm.

GP Muthu, Azeem, ADK, Shivin Ganesan, Robert Master, Sherina, Ram Ramasamy, VJ Maheshwari, Kathiravan, Ayesha, Dhanalakshmi, Janani, Amudhavanan, Rachitha, Manikandan, Vikraman, Metti Oli Shanthi, Quincy Stanley and Nivashini are likely to enter the house.

GP Muthu is the first contestant to enter the house. Netizens are super excited about GP Muthu.

GP Muthu is an Indian Youtuber, Social Media Influencer, and actor. GP Muthu's language, accent and innocnece made him popular among Tamil netizens. He became famous with TikTok. He started a YouTube channel and an Instagram account. His youtube channel has more than 1 million subscribers.

See the netizens and Kamal Haasan's reaction after GP Muthu enter the house.

Bigbox 😅😁 am not going to miss any episode of this season 😆 How many of you are going follow this season 😀 #GPMuthu #biggboss6 — Nisha Ganesh (@Nishaganesh28) October 9, 2022