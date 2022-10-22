Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Amudhavanan Gets iPhone After Winning Task

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 is being hosted by Veteran Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan. It has been close to two weeks, since the show went on air. The show is getting positive response from Tamil small screen viewers. BB tamil 6 has become one of the most watched shows on Tamil television.

Bigg Boss is a show, in which, the show organizers tests the patience level of the contestants. Bigg Boss also assigns different tasks to the housemates, who get to win fancy gifts.

If you are wondering what we are talking about, then, let me tell me you all that Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestant Amudhavanan has own iPhone as he performed well in one of the tasks.

Amudhavanan is over the moon after winning iphone in Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house. Aysha, Azeem, Dhanalakshmi, Maheshwari, Nivaashiyni, Queency, Rachitha, Ram, Shanthi, Sheriina, Shivin, and Vikraman have been nominated for this week's elimination.

Let's wait and see who is going to get eliminated in tomorrow's episode.