Bigg Boss Tamil 6 11th Week Voting Results

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 has been entertaining the Bigg Boss viewers. The show organizers have come up with many twists and turns.

The show buffs who have been watching the show are eagerly waiting to know who would get evicted from the house.

The nominated contestants for the 11th week are Azeem, Dhanalakshmi, Karthirravan, Nandhini, Rachitha, Shivin and Vikraman.

According to our sources, Azeem, Dhanalakshmi, Rachitha, Shivin, Vikraman are in a safe zone at this moment. Kathirravan and Nandhini are in the bottom list, there is a chance for them to get evicted from the show this weekend.

Let's wait and see to whom Kamal Haasan will show an exit door this Sunday.