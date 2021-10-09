Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Will Be No Elimination Week?

The most controversial TV reality show in Tamil, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5, started a week ago. The show has evoked mixed reactions from the audience. While the contestants were eager to entertain the audience by creating drama and fights in the house, the Bigg Boss put brakes on their josh by turning it into an emotional season.

From the very beginning of this season, the contestants have been made to share personal struggle stories of their lives, which has made not only contestants but also viewers sad. However, as the week is almost over and there is no discussion about nomination or elimination, Bigg Boss viewers are assuming that this will be a no elimination week.

According to the latest sources, Kamal Haasan is said to have decided not to have eliminations this week as there was a heavy dose of emotions displayed by contestants in the first week. Even viewers are not very happy with too much emotional content in the Bigg Boss house. So he wants to give all the contestants another week to settle down in the house.

Bigg Boss fans and the small screen audience are expecting some drama in the Bigg Boss Tamil House to continue watching the show. Let's wait and watch the next episodes to know whether Bigg Boss can manage to incorporate better content to keep the viewers engaged.

