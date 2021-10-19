Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Wild Card Entry Contestant Name Is Out: Deets Inside

It’s been two weeks that Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 went on air.

The show has been getting mixed reviews from the small screen viewers.

Recently, Nadiya Chang was eliminated from the house. Reports are doing the rounds that the makers are planning a wild card entry into the house.

If reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Ravindra is likely to enter in the house. Show viewers would be wondering who he is. Here’s the poster for you. Check it out:

