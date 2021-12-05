Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Wild Card Contestant Eliminated

Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 once again witnessed a shocking elimination. All the contestants had to accept the eviction this week as it was decided by the Bigg Boss audience. Kamal Haasan, who recovered from coronavirus, resumed shooting for the controversial reality show Bigg Boss on Saturday.

Kamal Haasan hinted to the contestants that one of the nominated contestants would get evicted this weekend. The nominated contestants for week 9 elimination included Abhinay Vaddi, Abishek Raaja, Akshara, Ciby, Raju, Pavni, Thamarai Selvi, Varun, Imman Annachi, and Priyanka.

As per the latest buzz, it is reported that Abishek Raaja, who re-entered the house as a wild card contestant, got the lowest votes from the audience, which resulted in his elimination from the house. Abishek Raaja's fans are disappointed as Bigg Boss viewers did not support him even after his re-entry.

However, there is no official confirmation from the show makers on this. There are strong rumours though about his eviction. So we thought of sharing the news with you. We will know in tonight's episode of Abhishek Raaja is the unlucky contestant. Don't forget to follow Sakshi Post.