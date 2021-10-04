Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Week 1 Captaincy Contenders

Bigg Boss Tamil has started its fifth season with a total of 18 contestants. Kamal Haasan’s show has garnered a huge following ever since the announcement of show. Keeping all apprehensions over COVID aside, the host Kamal Haasan welcomed the housemates into the Bigg Boss house after the contestants cleared the COVID test following the manadatory quarantine period.

The contestants' list of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 includes Iasivani, Raju Jayamohan, Mthumitha, Abishek Rajan, Priyanka Deshpande, Namitha Marimuthu, Abinay Vaddi, Chinna ponnu, Pavani Reddy, Varun, Imman Annachi, Iykki Verry, Suruthi Jayadevan, Nadia Chang, Akshara Reddy, Thamarai Selvi, Ciby Chandran and Niroop.

The makers of the show have released a glimpse of today’s episode in which the Bigg Boss asks the contestants to choose captaincy contenders. The housemates select Pavani Reddy, Chinna Ponnu, Manitha, Niroop and Raju to be the captains of the week. Out of these five, only one contestant will be the captain.

Keep an eye on this space for more updates about the show.