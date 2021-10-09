Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Viewers Troll Vijay TV Over Contestants' Emotional Stories

Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 is all set to finish its first week. The contestants are giving their best in terms of entertaiment to ensure good TRP ratings for the show. Vijay TV is happy to be getting the kind fi attention beyond expectations. As we all know, Bigg Boss assigned contestants an emotional task in the very first week. Contestants in Tamil Bigg Boss house were asked to share their struggles in life or anything related to the hardships they faced. In every Bigg Boss show, this is common. In some shows, the episode will be interesting and it ends in just one episode. But in Bigg Boss Tamil season 5, it has been continuing for two days now and it's gonna happen today as well.

But we hear that the tv audience who expected to see some fun on the show are getting bored with the heavy emotional episodes and have asked Bigg Boss to give some interesting tasks instead. They are saying that listening to contestants' personal struggle for two straight episodes is boring. Let's hope the makers of Tamil Bigg Boss have taken the feedback and changed the format.



Netizens have asked Vijay TV to give contestants interesting tasks next week so as to create some drama in the house Contestants. Bigg Boss often witnesses contestants getting into fights and heated arguments.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Tamil Viewers are loving Priyanka and Annachi comedy in the house. They say that this first week is full of Priyanka and Annachi comedy only. In the recent promo, Annachi imitates other contestants while Priyanka imitates him. Bigg Boss Tamil viewers are enjoying this combo. Let us wait and watch what the Bigg Boss will plan tonight to keep the small screen audience under its grip. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.