Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Timings Changed?

Hey Bigg Boss Tamil viewers, are you excited about season 5? Yes, even we are looking forward to it. As we all know, the show will kick off on October 3 at 6 pm. The show will be aired on Vijay Tv and Disney + Hotstar. Kamal Hasaan is all set to welcome the contestants to the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 house. According to our source, the pilot episode shooting has started and the contestants have handed over their phones.

The rumoured contestants who are entering the show are Chinna Ponnu, Isaivani, Abishek, Nadia Chang, Priya Raman, Priyanka, Imman Annachi, Santhosh Prathap, Niroop, Pavani Reddy, Gopinath Ravi, Mila, and Namitha Marimuthu. As the channel did not release the timings of the show yet, the audience was expecting that the show makers might change the timings, like in Bigg Boss Telugu. The expected timings are 10 pm to 11 pm. Let us wait and watch what the Bigg Boss Tamil makers are planning.