Bigg Boss Tamil 5: These Two Contestants Will Get Red Card This Week

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 has completed its 12th week and entering into its 13th week. The makers are giving a lot of twists to make the house drama interesting to the viewers. Weekend means Elimination time in Bigg Boss house. If one were to do by the latest promo, Kamal Haasan seems to be hinting at double elimination this week.

The contestants who have been nominated for this week's elimination are Akshara, Pavani Reddy, Varun, Niroop, Priyanka, and Ciby.

Earlier a voting poll showed that Varun and Niroop are in the danger zone. But Niroop was saved in the last moment, and Akshara got into the danger zone. The prediction also says that Akshara will be the first contestant to get a red card and Varun will be the second contestant to step out of the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 house this weekend.

However, Akshara's elimination shocked the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 viewers as they expected that the makers might save her from elimination. Akshara fans have been trolling Vijay TV by terming it as unfair elimination by way of trending hashtags on social media platforms.

But as per the makers, Akshara was in the danger zone from the day she got nominated, and a section of the audience has predicted that she would get an exit pass this weekend. According to the promo, the makers might plan the second round of family reunion in tonight's episode. Let us wait and watch what the Bigg Boss Tamil makers are planning.