Bigg Boss Tamil 5: These Contestants To Increase Show TRPs?

Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 is just about to start today and ever since the makers of the show released a promo, the BB viewers are super excited to watch the grand launch on Vijay Television. Kamal Haasan will be hosting the show for this season again.

Coming to the contestants that are going to enter the house, Kanmani, Milla, Nadia Chang, Gopinath Ravi, Imman Annachi, Santhosh Pratap, Priyanka Deshpande, Vanessa Cruze, Pavani Reddy, Nirupam Nandakumar, Bhuvana Chandran, Priya Raman, Susan George, Namitha Marimuthu and other names are doing rounds on the internet.

However, as per the latest buzz, it is learned that there are some particular reasons for the selection of contestants for the Bigg Boss Tamil. The show organizers did this as they wanted the show’s ratings to increase.

Contestants like Priyanka Deshpande, Namitha Marimuthu, Gopinath Ravi, Milla, Kanmani, Pavani Reddy, and Nadia Chang are likely to be taken into the show to create some hype among the audience and make them watch the show.

Will these contestants be worth increase the TRPs of the show is yet to be known. Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss Tamil 5.