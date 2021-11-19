Bigg Boss Tamil 5: These Contestants Are in Danger Zone

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 has always been in the headlines from day one. The first week was high on emotions with contestants narrating their sob stories which seems to have fetched huge TRPs for Vijay TV, the channel which airs the Tamil TV reality show.

We all know that there is talk going around on social media about the entry of a wild card contestant. Vijay TV and Bigg Boss Tamil 5 makers have released the third promo from tonight's episode. In the promo, we can see that contestants are asked to play the dice game. Contestants are asked to open the gift boxes as per number displayed on the dice. Then in one box, the wildcard contestant's name is written. So netizens say that the wild card entry could be Abhishek Raaja. Let us wait and watch tonight's episode to know if he's really making a comeback.

Talking about the voting results, Abhinay, Akshara, Ciby, Imman, Isaivani, Iykki, Niroop, Pavani, and Thamarai have been nominated for this week's elimination. According to unofficial voting results, Iykki, and Thamarai are in the danger zone. Abhinay, Akshara, Ciby, Imman, Isaivani, Niroop, and Pavani are in the safe zone. So let us see who will get the red card in the seventh-week elimination. Who do you think will get unlucky? Comment below.