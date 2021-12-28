Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Niroop Removed From Ticket to Finale Task

Just a few days left to witness the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 5. It is all known knowledge that Varun and Akshitha got the red card from the house in last week's elimination. Now, there are only eight contestants in the house. Priyanka Deshpande, Thamarai Selvi, Pavani Reddy, Niroop Nandakumar, Raju Jeyamohan, Amir, Sanjeev Venkat, and Ciby Chandran.

The ticket to finale task started and Bigg Boss asks the contestants to nominate one contestant who is not fit to get the ticket to the finale over a dinner party. All of them chose Niroop. Most of the housemates chose Pavani, Thamaraiselvi, and Niroop and this is the first open nomination of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5.

But at the end of the task, Bigg Boss stunned all and sundry by saying that everyone in the house has been nominated for the eviction in the weekend.

Currently, there are eight contestants and three will be eliminated in the upcoming days and five will be entering the grand finale.

In the ticket to the finale, the housemates chose Thamaraiselvi and Niroop. Finally, Niroop was chosen as the contestant who is not fit to be in the finale.

Also Read: Beautiful Pics Of Rumoured Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani