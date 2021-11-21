Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Male Contestant Re-entry, Female Contestant Eliminated

Bigg Boss Tamil makers are all set to eliminate one more contestant after they had made Abishek Raaja's re-entry to the house. The host Kamal Haasan will evict one of those contestants in the nominations in today's episode.

As per our sources, the eliminated contestant will be Isaivani. The buzz is that Isaivani has got the least number of votes of all the contestants and hence she will be evicted from the show. Besides Isaivani, the nominated contestants' list of this week includes Abhinay, Akshara, Ciby, Imman, Iykki, Niroop, Pavani and Thamarai Selvi.

While all the contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 played a task in which they receive gifts, they got to open Abishek Raaja as one of the gifts. Everyone in the house are happy after seeing Abishek. However, today's elimination is inevitable and everyone has to accept Isaivani's elimination.

