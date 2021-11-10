Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Latest Contestants With Highest and Least Votes

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 is one of the most viewed shows on small screen. Kamal Haasan is the host of the show. We all know that Suruthi Periyasamy got evicted from the house and she is the fifth contestant to be out of Bigg Boss Tamil after Namitha (walked out), Nadia, Abhishek, and Chinnaponnu. The elimination of Suruthi has disappointed many.

In this week a total of seven contestants have been nominated. Here is the list of contestants who are in the nominations - Abhinay, Raju, Pavani, Akshara Reddy, Imman Annachi, Mathumitha, and Ciby. Isai Vani is the captain of the house right now and she was not in the nominations.

We all need to wait till the weekend to know who is going to step out of the house. But, rumours are doing the rounds that Immam will be out of the house and he is going to become the sixth contestant to step out of the Bigg Boss show. However, this is Bigg Boss, anything may happen at any point in time. Let us wait and see.

Here is a tweet that shows the voting results...