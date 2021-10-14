Bigg Boss Tamil 5 First Week Voting Trends: Who's Safe, Contestants in Danger Zone

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 is being hosted by senior Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan. There's no denying the fact that the show is grabbing a lot of attention from the very first day.

Last week, there was no elimination in the house as Namitha walked out due to health issues. The showrunners skipped the elimination part as one contestant left the house on her own.

If you haven't heard yet about who all have been nominated for this week. Then here you go...the nominated contestants of this week are Priyanka, Raju Jeyamohan, Akshara, Imman Annachi, Niroop, Isaivani, Varun, Ciby Chandran, Madhumitha, Iykki Berry, Nadia Chang, Abhinag, Suruthi, Chinna Ponnu, Abhishek Raja.

According to sources, Abhishek Raja and Chinna Ponnu are in danger zone at the moment. Apart from these two, the remaining contestants are said to be in the danger zone.

There's a possibility of either Abhishek Raja or Chinna to leave the house this weekend.

